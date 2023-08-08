CHANGE LANGUAGE
Uttar Pradesh: Minor Raped in Ballia Village

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 11:54 IST

Ballia, India

The incident took place on Monday night when the girl had gone to attend nature's call and one Saral Yadav (19) raped her, police said

A seven-year old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village in Narhi area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the girl had gone to attend nature’s call and one Saral Yadav (19) raped her, police said.

An FIR has been registered by the girl’s mother under IPC section 376 (rape) and POCSO Act, SHO, Narhi, Panna Lal said, adding the accused has been arrested.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
