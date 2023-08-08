Uttar Pradesh: Minor Raped in Ballia Village

A seven-year old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village in Narhi area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the girl had gone to attend nature’s call and one Saral Yadav (19) raped her, police said.

An FIR has been registered by the girl’s mother under IPC section 376 (rape) and POCSO Act, SHO, Narhi, Panna Lal said, adding the accused has been arrested.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.