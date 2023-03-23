CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mumbai NewsAmritpal SinghBengaluru NewsVijay MallyaDelhi News
Home » India » Uttar Pradesh Police Detains Medical Store Owner for Conducting Surgery, Patient Dead
1-MIN READ

Uttar Pradesh Police Detains Medical Store Owner for Conducting Surgery, Patient Dead

Published By: News Desk

PTI

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 15:17 IST

Ballia, India

The body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem and a detailed probe into the matter was underway. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem and a detailed probe into the matter was underway. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

A Rehman, who runs a medical store in the Khejuri area, had on Wednesday operated on Munna Gupta suffering from hydrocele after which his condition deteriorated and he died in the evening

A medical store owner was on Thursday detained for allegedly conduction surgery on a person who later died, police said.

A Rehman, who runs a medical store in the Khejuri area, had on Wednesday operated on Munna Gupta suffering from hydrocele after which his condition deteriorated and he died in the evening, SHO of Khejuri police station Bindeshwari Pandey said.

Based on the complaint of Gupta’s son, an FIR was registered against Rehman and he was detained, he said.

The body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem and a detailed probe into the matter was underway, the police official said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. uttar pradesh
first published:March 23, 2023, 15:17 IST
last updated:March 23, 2023, 15:17 IST