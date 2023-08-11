CHANGE LANGUAGE
Uttar Pradesh: Speeding Truck Rams into Bus in Bulandshahr; 4 Dead, 9 Injured
Uttar Pradesh: Speeding Truck Rams into Bus in Bulandshahr; 4 Dead, 9 Injured

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 19:41 IST

Bulandshahr, India

Assistant Superintendent of Police Anukriti Sharma said, "A roadways bus that was headed to Delhi was hit by a speeding truck near Adauli trisection under Kotwali Dehat area at around 2 pm"

Four persons were killed and nine others were injured when a speeding truck rammed into a state roadways bus on Friday, police said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Anukriti Sharma said, “A roadways bus that was headed to Delhi was hit by a speeding truck near Adauli trisection under Kotwali Dehat area at around 2 pm. The truck rammed into the rear part of the bus injuring several of its passengers."

“The driver of the truck fled from the spot after the accident. Efforts are on to arrest him," the officer added. Police teams and locals rushed the passengers to a hospital.

“Four passengers of the bus have been killed in the accident while nine others are injured. The injured are admitted in hospital and are under medical observation," said District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh.

The district administration is making efforts to identify the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023