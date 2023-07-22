Uttarakhand: 1 Killed, 24 Injured After Bus Carrying Factory Workers Overturns

One person was killed, while over 24 others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar. The vehicle was carrying over 40 workers from a local textile factory when it lost control and overturned in the Kashipur area on Saturday morning.

Soon after the accident, panic struck the area and locals rushed to help the trapped workers and informed the authorities to seek assistance.

Upon reaching the site, police recovered the body of a worker who died on the spot. The deceased was identified as Shankar Prasad, a resident of Goushala Mod in Sainik Colony.

Those injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

For the past few weeks, Uttarakhand has been severely hit by heavy rains and flash floods, which caused accidents and traffic snarls. On Wednesday, a temporary iron bridge was washed away in a cloudburst in the Kalapani area near the India-China border amid heavy rains.

According to BRO commander Harish Kotnala, the bridge was 100 feet long and had a load-carrying capacity of three tonnes. He said another 100-metre stretch of road leading to Kalapani and Lipulekh security posts on the India-China border was also washed away due to the cloudburst.