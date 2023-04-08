Uttarakhand: 3 Tourists From Delhi & Ghaziabad Die After Car Falls Into Gorge

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 09:23 IST
According to police, rescue teams are on the spot to recover bodies
As per initial reports, all three deceased were tourists from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad
Three people died after the car they were travelling in lost balance and fell into a ditch near Chakrata in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand.
As per initial reports, all three deceased were tourists from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.
According to police, rescue teams are on the spot to recover bodies. Further details are awaited.
