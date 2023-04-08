CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Uttarakhand: 3 Tourists From Delhi & Ghaziabad Die After Car Falls Into Gorge
1-MIN READ

Uttarakhand: 3 Tourists From Delhi & Ghaziabad Die After Car Falls Into Gorge

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 09:23 IST

Dehradun, India

According to police, rescue teams are on the spot to recover bodies (Image/ News18)

As per initial reports, all three deceased were tourists from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Three people died after the car they were travelling in lost balance and fell into a ditch near Chakrata in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand.

As per initial reports, all three deceased were tourists from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

According to police, rescue teams are on the spot to recover bodies. Further details are awaited.

first published:April 08, 2023, 09:21 IST
last updated:April 08, 2023, 09:23 IST