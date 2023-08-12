Uttarakhand: 5 Pilgrims on Way to Kedarnath Killed After Landslide Debris falls on Their Car

At least five people were killed after their car was buried under the debris of a landslide at Tarsali in the Phata area of Uttarakhand. All five were pilgrims on the way to Kedarnath.

The landslide occurred on Thursday night. State Disaster Response Force launched a rescue operation immediately after getting information but incessant rain hindered the work, police said.

Five bodies were pulled out of the mangled remains of the car on Friday when the weather cleared, they said.

The car carrying pilgrims was going from Phata to Sonprayag when it was hit by a mass of stones and boulders falling from the mountain.

Earlier, a man was swept away with the rubble of a landslide that hit his house followed by heavy rains in the Pauri district on Wednesday, which has also damaged several bridges in the district and blocked a national highway at over a dozen places.

The Meteorological Department has issued ‘red’ alerts in most of the districts of Uttarakhand till August 14.

As per the weather agency’s Dehradun Center, an alert has been issued for Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Champawat, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts.