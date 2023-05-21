A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Uttarakhand had to cancel the wedding of his daughter to a Muslim man after the picture of the invitation cards went viral on social media, leading to a ‘controversy’ in the area.

BJP leader Yashpal Benam said his daughter’s marriage to a Muslim man in Pauri Garhwal was cancelled on Saturday, with the “mutual consent" of the groom’s family after a picture of the wedding invitation went viral on social media, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The wedding was scheduled to be held on May 28.

“Being a public representative, I did not want my daughter’s marriage to take place under the protection of the police and the administration. I respect public sentiments," he said.

As per Benam, the marriage was agreed upon the consent of both families but had to be called off after certain things came to the fore.

“My daughter was going to get married to a Muslim youth. Keeping in view the happiness and future of the children, both families had decided to get them married, for which the cards were also printed and shared. But after the invitation card for the wedding went viral on social media, many types of things came to the fore objecting to the wedding," he said.

“After the controversy erupted, with mutual consent, both families decided not to carry out the marriage rituals for the time being," the BJP leader added.

However, he said that the decision regarding his daughter’s marriage to the same man would be taken together with the family, well-wishers and the groom’s side.

(With ANI Inputs)