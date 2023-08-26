CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi G20 SummitHimachal RainsMonsoonManipur
Home » India » Uttarakhand: Bodies of Two More Gaurikund Landslide Victims Found, Toll Mounts to 10
1-MIN READ

Uttarakhand: Bodies of Two More Gaurikund Landslide Victims Found, Toll Mounts to 10

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 23:35 IST

Rudraprayag, India

The search operation in the landslide-hit area has been going on for 22 days. (File image: PTI)

The search operation in the landslide-hit area has been going on for 22 days. (File image: PTI)

Thirteen people are still missing in the incident, Rudraprayag Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said

Bodies of two more Gaurikund landslide victims have been recovered, taking the death toll in the August 4 tragedy to 10, officials here said on Saturday.

Thirteen people are still missing in the incident, Rudraprayag Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

He said the two bodies were found near the banks of the Mandakini river on Friday and efforts are on to ascertain their identities.

The search operation in the landslide-hit area has been going on for 22 days.

Twenty-three people, 17 of them originally from Nepal, went missing in the early hours of August 4 after a massive landslide triggered by a flash flood near Dat Puliya in Gaurikund hit three shops standing 50 metres above a raging Mandakini river.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. Uttarakhand
  2. gaurikund
  3. landslide
first published:August 26, 2023, 23:35 IST
last updated:August 26, 2023, 23:35 IST