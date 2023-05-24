Uttarakhand: Chaos Unleashed as Enormous 35 kg Katla Fish Surfaces Near Bhagirathi River

The Bhagirathi River in the Gabar bank area of Nadia has become the center of attention after a fisherman’s net captured a colossal surprise—an exceptionally massive Katla fish weighing approximately 35 kg.

The remarkable incident has attracted a multitude of spectators eager to catch a glimpse of this extraordinary specimen.

The event unfolded during an evening fishing excursion by local fisherman Gautam Biswas. Initially, his net ensnared a Katla fish weighing around 10 to 12 kg.

However, the real astonishment awaited him as he hauled in an astonishingly hefty Katla fish, tipping the scales at an impressive 35 kg. Gautam Biswas, taken aback by the sight, was left astounded.

Word of the monumental catch quickly spread, drawing a considerable crowd of curious onlookers. Many individuals expressed interest in acquiring the colossal fish, lining up to negotiate a purchase.

Gautam Biswas, the skilled fisherman, asserts that he will only part with the fish for a price of Rs. 550 per kg. At present, the fish, valued at Rs. 20,000, eagerly awaits a potential buyer.

Local fishermen, familiar with the bountiful Bhagirathi River, reveal that while sizable fish have been captured in the past, a Katla fish weighing 35 kg has never been witnessed before. This extraordinary event has left them amazed and in awe of the river’s extraordinary inhabitants.