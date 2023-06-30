Uttarakhand CM Welcomes Uniform Civil Code Draft, Says Committee Sought Views of Over 2L People

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the completion of the draft for the proposed Uniform Civil Code for the state on Friday and stated the committee of experts set up by his government will strive to complete the final draft “very soon."

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, the chief minister said, “I want to congratulate the committee for the work they have done. They have sought the opinions of over 2 lakh people. The final draft is currently being prepared and was made taking into account the views of every section of society.

“We have received full support from the people and we will strive to complete the final draft very soon," he added.