CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Home » India » Uttarakhand CM Welcomes Uniform Civil Code Draft, Says Committee Sought Views of Over 2L People
1-MIN READ

Uttarakhand CM Welcomes Uniform Civil Code Draft, Says Committee Sought Views of Over 2L People

Curated By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 16:13 IST

Uttarakhand (Uttaranchal), India

We have received full support from the people (Image: Twitter)

We have received full support from the people (Image: Twitter)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said his government has received full support from the people and 'will strive to complete the final draft very soon'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the completion of the draft for the proposed Uniform Civil Code for the state on Friday and stated the committee of experts set up by his government will strive to complete the final draft “very soon."

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, the chief minister said, “I want to congratulate the committee for the work they have done. They have sought the opinions of over 2 lakh people. The final draft is currently being prepared and was made taking into account the views of every section of society.

“We have received full support from the people and we will strive to complete the final draft very soon," he added.

Tags:
  1. Uttarakhand
  2. Uniform Civil Code
  3. Uttarakhand government
  4. Pushkar Singh Dhami
first published:June 30, 2023, 16:13 IST
last updated:June 30, 2023, 16:13 IST