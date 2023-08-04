Monsoon Mayhem: 13 Missing After Flashflood Near Gaurikund, Heavy Rain Likely in Himachal, U'khand, UP

As many as 13 Nepali labourers have gone missing after a flash flood swept away three shops near Gaurikund on the Kedarnath yatra route as heavy rains lashed parts of Uttarakhand on Thursday night, officials said on Friday.

Quoting Circle Officer Vimal Rawat, a PTI report said the relief and rescue operations were launched by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel. None of the missing persons, however, have been found yet.

According to a PTI report, the missing persons have been identified as Vinod (26), Mulayam (25), Ashu (23), Priyanshu Chamola (18), Ranbir Singh (28), Amar Bohra, his wife Anita Bohra, their daughters, Radhika Bohra and Pinki Bohra, and sons Prithvi Bohra (7), Jatil (6) and Vakil (3).

Heavy Rain Likely in Himachal, Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continued in several states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya, and Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 4 days from August 4 to August 8.

Heavy Rains to Lash Uttar Pradesh

The weather office also predicted heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh during the next 4 days and very heavy rainfall in West UP on August 5.

Light Rainfall Likely in Delhi-NCR

According to the Met department, the sky will be generally cloudy for the next 4-5 days in Delhi-NCR and light rainfall accompanied by thundershowers over the national capital is likely over the next couple of days.

Heavy Rainfall to Continue in Maharashtra

According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over the Konkan, Goa, and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 24 hours. A yellow alert has been issued in Pune and Satara districts.

Rains Likely Over Coastal Karnataka

The weather office said rain is likely over Coastal Karnataka and at isolated places over Interior Karnataka on August 5.