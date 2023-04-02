CHANGE LANGUAGE
Uttarakhand: Bus Falls Into Gorge After Skidding Off Mussoorie-Dehradun Road, Several Feared Injured
Uttarakhand: Bus Falls Into Gorge After Skidding Off Mussoorie-Dehradun Road, Several Feared Injured

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 13:35 IST

Dehradun, India

The incident reportedly took place on Mussoorie-Dehradun route. (Photo: Screen grab from video tweeted by ANI)

The incident reportedly took place on Mussoorie-Dehradun route. (Photo: Screen grab from video tweeted by ANI)

Visuals showed the bus in the gorge with rescue personnel making efforts to pull out the passengers

Several people are feared injured after a roadways bus they were travelling in lost control and fell off the gorge on Mussoorie-Dehradun route in Uttarakhand.

Police, fire service team are carrying out a rescue operation.

Visuals showed the bus in the gorge with rescue personnel making efforts to pull out the passengers.

More Details awaited.

About the Author
Nayanika Sengupta
Nayanika Sengupta
first published:April 02, 2023, 13:30 IST
last updated:April 02, 2023, 13:35 IST