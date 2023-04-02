Uttarakhand: Bus Falls Into Gorge After Skidding Off Mussoorie-Dehradun Road, Several Feared Injured

Several people are feared injured after a roadways bus they were travelling in lost control and fell off the gorge on Mussoorie-Dehradun route in Uttarakhand.

Police, fire service team are carrying out a rescue operation.

Uttarakhand | Many feared injured after a roadways bus lost control and fell off the gorge on Mussoorie-Dehradun route. Rescue operation underway. Police, fire service team & ambulance on the spot.More Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/LZWvg3riML — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2023

Visuals showed the bus in the gorge with rescue personnel making efforts to pull out the passengers.

More Details awaited.

