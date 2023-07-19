CHANGE LANGUAGE
Chamoli: 15 Killed as Transformer Explodes at Namami Gange Project Site; U'khand CM to Visit
1-MIN READ

Chamoli: 15 Killed as Transformer Explodes at Namami Gange Project Site; U'khand CM to Visit

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 13:40 IST

Chamoli, India

The incident reportedly took place at Namami Gange Project site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. (News18)

The incident reportedly took place at Namami Gange Project site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. (News18)

Uttarakhand Electrocution: Swinging into action, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered an enquiry. The CM is likely to go the incident site.

Nearly 15 people were killed and several injured on Wednesday after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in the Chamoli district. The victims were reportedly working at the Namami Gange project site.

Chamoli superintendent of police Parmendra Doval said that the injured have been admitted to the district hospital. Swinging into action, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered an enquiry.

The CM is likely to go the incident site. “The incident is very unfortunate incident. Rescue and relief work is on. The injured are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh," Dhami said.

V Murugesan, Chamoli additional director general of police, said, “We are getting information that at least 15 have been killed, including one police sub-inspector and two home guards."

(details to follow)

first published:July 19, 2023, 12:59 IST
last updated:July 19, 2023, 13:40 IST