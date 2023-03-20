CHANGE LANGUAGE
Uttarakhand: Nine-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Bike in Rudraprayag
1-MIN READ

Uttarakhand: Nine-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Bike in Rudraprayag

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 11:23 IST

Rudraprayag, India

According to Sadanand Police Station President Pokhriyal, the accident happened in Devnagar at around 2.30 pm on Sunday.(Representative Image/ IANS)

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media where the child could be seen crossing the road, when a speeding motorcycle hits him, throwing him a few meters in the air

A nine-year-old boy was killed in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district after being hit by a speeding motorcycle while crossing the road on Sunday. A case has been registered against the driver of the two-wheeler after the deceased’s relatives filed a complaint, police said.

After being hit by the speeding vehicle in Buniyadi Ward of Rudraprayag’s Agastyamuni Nagar area, the child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, according to a report by India Today.

According to Sadanand Police Station President Pokhriyal, the accident happened in Devnagar at around 2.30 pm on Sunday.

“The locals took the nine-year-old child Devraj, a resident of Raidi, to the hospital but he was declared dead by the doctors. His body was then taken to Rudraprayag for post-mortem examination," the official said.

As per the police officer, the child was returning after attending a Satsang in Buniyadi.

“He was crossing the road to pick up goods from the shop when a high-speed Apache bike coming from Agastyamuni’s side collided head-on with him. We have registered a case against the driver after the relatives of the deceased filed a police complaint," police said.

first published:March 20, 2023, 11:23 IST
last updated:March 20, 2023, 11:23 IST
