Uttarakhand Under Rain Siege: Yellow Alert Issued, Heavy Rainfall Predicted: IMD Warning for These States

Uttarakhand, grappling with relentless rains, is unlikely to receive respite soon India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the state.

According to the alert, Uttarakhand will receive ‘heavy’ rainfall till Friday. Some areas have also been issued orange alert on Saturday.

In it’s notification, Dehradun Met office has issued a yellow alert for multiple districts such as: Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, and Pithoragarh, for Tuesday.

However, for Wednesday, certain districts like Tehri Garhwal, Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Champawat, Nainital, and Haridwar are under an orange alert, with the potential for ‘very heavy’ rainfall in isolated areas.

The forecast indicates that these districts will continue to witness rain until Friday, maintaining a yellow alert status.

Furthermore, the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal are expected to get experience heavy rainfall over the next two days, said the IMD.

Heavy Rains Likely in Some UP Districts

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday released a notification cautioning about substantial to exceedingly heavy rainfall across numerous districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh and the Terai region. The weather agency has also mentioned about mild to moderate showers in Lucknow and its adjacent locales.

IMD has additionally outlined the prospect of reduced precipitation across the state following Thursday. Meanwhile, varying amounts of rainfall—ranging from 13mm to 37mm—have been recorded in different areas of Lucknow within the past 24 hours.

Delhi Faces Strong Winds

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with the weather office forecasting strong surface winds later in the day.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 73 per cent, according to India Meteorological Department data. On Tuesday, the national capital registered a low of 26.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the weather office said. It has forecast strong surface winds for the day.

Light to Moderate Rains for Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted Mumbai and its neighboring districts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad to experience light to moderate rains.

Data provided by the IMD indicates that from Sunday to Monday morning, the Santacruz observatory of the weather bureau received 3 mm of rain, while the Colaba observatory recorded a mere 0.2 mm of rainfall.