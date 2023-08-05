Uttarakhand: 3 Dead, 17 Missing As Massive Landslide Hits Rudraprayag; Traffic Movement Disrupted

At least three died while 17 people were left injured after a massive landslide and flash floods hit Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag officials, police said on Saturday.

“3 people have been killed and 17 people are missing in the landslide that occurred 16 km before Kedarnath in Rudraprayag’s Gaurikund," ANI quoted the District Administration of Rudraprayag as saying.

The fateful incident occurred on the Kedarnath yatra route that hosts several shops and dhabas which were swept away following flash floods causing heavy loss of property.

According to officials, two roadside shops and dhabas were washed away by the heavy debris that came down from the mountain after the landslide. Four locals and 16 Nepalis were reportedly present in these shops when the incident occurred.

Notably, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is carrying out a search operation on the site of the landslide.

Gangotri National Highway Caved-In

Earlier in the day, a part of the Gangotri National Highway situated in the busy Kedarnath yatra route caved in due to a landslide near the Forest Department office in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi. The incident disrupted vehicular movement on the highway.

A stretch of around 60 meters caved in on Saturday morning and the area is close to an airstrip said to be strategically important, ANI reported.

Rescue and Relief Operation On

On Friday, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel launched rescue and relief operations but none of the missing people were found by that time, Circle Officer Vimal Rawat told PTI.

Heavy rains coupled with boulders falling intermittently from the hillsides were hampering relief and rescue efforts

Those missing were identified as Vinod (26), Mulayam (25), Ashu (23), Priyanshu Chamola (18), Ranbir Singh (28), Amar Bohra, his wife Anita Bohra, their daughters, Radhika Bohra and Pinki Bohra, and sons Prithvi Bohra (7), Jatil (6) and Vakil (3), officials said.

Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall continued in several states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya, and Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from August 4 to August 8.

The District Administration Uttarkashi said that about 50-60 parts have completely collapsed due to a massive landslide near Moldi on the Arakot-Chinva motorway in the Mori area of ​​the district bordering Himachal Pradesh.