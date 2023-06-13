Uttarakhand: Section 144 in Roorkee Village After Locals Clash With Cops Over Death Case Probe

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were clamped in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee after a clash between locals and police at Belra village on Monday evening that resulted in nearly half a dozen cops being injured, reports said.

The clash reportedly broke out over investigation into an alleged murder of a person there.

District administration authorities issued prohibitory orders under CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) Section 144 and deployed security forces in the entire village area to bring the situation under control.

Some people allegedly pelted stones at the police teams, leaving nearly half a dozen personnel injured. A few vehicles were also allegedly set on fire, forcing police to use force and use tear gas to disperse the mob.

“More than 24 people have been arrested so far," police said.

According to officials, the villagers were not satisfied with the investigation done in the death of a person and alleged that the person was murdered but nothing as such has been found in the probe.

SSP Haridwar Ajay Singh told news agency ANI, “One person had died and they [villagers] are alleging that the person was murdered but nothing was found in the investigation."

“Some miscreants pelted stones at the police today. More than 24 people have been arrested. It seems (attack on police) was done under a conspiracy," Singh said, adding that an investigation is being done.

Singh said the situation was under control, and added that police are further looking into the matter.