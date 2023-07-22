Uttarakhand: Three Arrested for Chamoli Electrocution Incident

Police on Saturday arrested three persons in connection with the electrocution incident at a Namami Gange sewage treatment plant in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobal told a press conference here that engineer Hardevlal Arya, Mahendra Singh, lineman of the electricity department and Pawan Chamola, the local supervisor of the company operating the STP, have been arrested for gross negligence in the operation of electrical equipment at the plant.

On Wednesday, 16 people were killed and 11 others were injured due to electrocution at the STP located on the banks of Alaknanda river.