Seven Pilgrims From Gujarat Killed As Bus Falls Into Gorge In U'Khand's Uttarkashi
Seven Pilgrims From Gujarat Killed As Bus Falls Into Gorge In U'Khand's Uttarkashi

Curated By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

News18.com

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 20:43 IST

Dehradun, India

The bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat fell into a gorge on Sunday. (Representational Image: ANI)

The bus had 35 people on board and was returning from Gangotri when it met with the accident at Gangnani

A bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat fell into a gorge in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday killing seven people and injuring 27 others.

The bus was carrying 35 people and was returning from Gangotri when it met with the accident at Gangnani.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and medical teams are present at the spot. He also said that a helicopter has been kept ready in Dehradun to provide assistance in case of need. He also posted on his official social media handle about the incident directing the administration to ensure proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured.

The Chief Minister who is currently in Delhi spoke to top officials about the accident and asked them to carry out relief and rescue operations at a fast pace.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his condolences for the victims of the accident on the social media platform X, formerly known Twitter.

Uttarakhand has been affected by the incessant rains that have led to landslides and flash floods in many areas.

