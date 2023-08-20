Seven Pilgrims From Gujarat Killed As Bus Falls Into Gorge In U'Khand's Uttarkashi

A bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat fell into a gorge in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday killing seven people and injuring 27 others.

The bus was carrying 35 people and was returning from Gangotri when it met with the accident at Gangnani.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and medical teams are present at the spot. He also said that a helicopter has been kept ready in Dehradun to provide assistance in case of need. He also posted on his official social media handle about the incident directing the administration to ensure proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured.

गंगोत्री से उत्तरकाशी जा रही बस के गंगनानी में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो जाने से कुछ लोगों के हताहत होने का अत्यंत पीड़ादायक समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। प्रशासन को त्वरित रूप से राहत और बचाव कार्य संचालित करने एवं घायलों के उपचार के लिए उचित व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने हेतु निर्देशित किया है।…— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 20, 2023

The Chief Minister who is currently in Delhi spoke to top officials about the accident and asked them to carry out relief and rescue operations at a fast pace.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his condolences for the victims of the accident on the social media platform X, formerly known Twitter.

ઉત્તરાખંડમાં બસ ખીણમાં પડવાના લીધે ગુજરાતના યાત્રિકોએ જીવ ગુમાવ્યો તે કરુણ ઘટનાથી વ્યથિત છું. મૃતકોના પરિવારજનો પ્રત્યે મારી આત્મીય સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરું છું. ગુજરાત સરકાર આ ઘટનાને લઈને ઉત્તરાખંડ સરકાર સાથે સતત સંપર્કમાં છે. ઇજાગ્રસ્ત નાગરિકો ઝડપથી સાજા થાય તેવી પ્રાર્થના. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) August 20, 2023

Uttarakhand has been affected by the incessant rains that have led to landslides and flash floods in many areas.