Uttarakhand Weather: IMD Issues Red Alert, Warns of Heavy Rains & Landslides | Check Advisory

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 09:20 IST

Uttarakhand (Uttaranchal), India

In the wake of the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall and landslides at sensitive places, police have advised people to take necessary precautions while travelling. (File Image/PTI)

The Uttarakhand Police also issued an advisory warning people of possible landslides and severe waterlogging amid the possibility of heavy downpours along with thunderstorms

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a red alert and an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in most districts of Uttarakhand from August 11-14. The Uttarakhand Police also issued an advisory warning people of possible landslides and severe waterlogging amid the possibility of heavy downpours along with thunderstorms.

In the wake of the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall and landslides at sensitive places, police have advised people to take necessary precautions while travelling including taking shelter in safe and concrete houses, and avoiding trees. People are also urged to avoid adventure activities and keep checking the weather forecast while travelling to the hilly state.

According to data released by the IMD, 20.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours (up to 8:30 am Thursday) was reported in Uttarakhand with a maximum of 109.6 mm rainfall in Dehradun followed by 65.3 mm rainfall in Udham Singh Nagar and 34.2 mm rainfall in Champawat.

Meanwhile, according to a PTI report, two people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand on Thursday. A 12-year-old girl died after her house collapsed in Majri in Doiwala area of Dehradun on Wednesday night and a 15-year-old boy drowned on Thursday while crossing the Baur River in Kaladhungi area.

Additionally, as many as 100 houses were inundated in Muni ki Reti area near Rishikesh due to heavy downpours late on Wednesday prompting the administration to evacuate the residents to higher ground.

