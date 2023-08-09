Uttarakhand Weather News: Traffic Hit Near Nainital Amid Cloud Burst, Landslides; Houses Collapse

Uttarakhand Weather Updates: Cloud burst between Kotdwar and Dugadda on National Highway 534 has resulted in landslide and significant damage on both sides of the road. A bridge has also collapsed on the national highway near fifth mile. In Kathgodam area, two houses have reportedly collapsed after torrential rains in Haldwani that has resulted in flood-like situation.

Amidst the heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, hundreds of vehicles have been stranded on the roads for hours. The damaged roads has made it difficult for resident to reach Kotdwar and Dugadda. Similarly, there has been a major landslide near Lalpul, near Siddhbali Temple, leading to road closures.

The standstill traffic in many areas forced people to walk on foot between Kotdwar and Dugadda, braving the rain and darkness.

Latest News Updates on Uttarakhand Rains

• Haldwani’s Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manish Kumar visited affected areas, while teams of Nainital Police under the leadership of Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Pankaj Bhatt is on toes. SSP Bhatt has been continuously contacting the police teams of sensitive areas of the district and taking stock of the situation.

• People in Haldwani posted pictures and videos of water entering houses amid incessant rains from the last few days.

• Nearly 250 people were reportedly in Kalsia Nullah of Kathgodam. However, they were rescued and taken to safe places. Necessary arrangements have been made for their stay, food and water.

• A local publication posted video of a three-storey hotel collapsing in Rudraprayag’s Kedarghati.

• Local reports stated that those stuck in rain can contact Haldwani’s deputy collector on phone number 6399002099 for any information. Arrangements have been made by the administration for the accommodation of evacuated people in Inter College.

• A report quoted SDM Manish Kumar as saying that right now only a few people have been shifted to the Inter College but they have made arrangements to accommodate nearly 100 people.