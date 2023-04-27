Uttarakhand's Badrinath Dham Reopened For Pilgrims

The Badrinath Dham shrine in Uttarakhand reopened its door for pilgrims at 7:10 am on Thursday with Vedic Shlokas (hymns) chants. The temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu was decorated with 15 quintals of marigold flowers before its re-opening. Thousands of devotees gathered at the temple premise to witness the grand opening and waited to enter the shrine to offer prayers.

The portals of Badrinath temple were opened amid the melodious tunes of the Army Band and chants of Jai Badri Vishal by the devotees.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Devotees gather outside Badrinath temple. The portals of Badrinath Dham will open at 7.10 am. The temple has been decorated with 15 quintals of marigold flowers. pic.twitter.com/us3PIcbXRT— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

The first batch of pilgrims left Haridwar for the Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand on Saturday and the Yatra began from Yamunotri Dham on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

Badrinath temple is located in the Garhwal hills in Chamoli district near the banks of Alaknanda. The temple is at an altitude of 10,200 feet above sea level and is nearly 45 km from Joshimath. The opening day was decided as per Hindu Panchang on the auspicious day of Basant Panchami. It will remain open for another 6 months until mid-November. The closing date will be announced on the eve of Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra. The Utsav Murti is brought to Narasimha Temple in Joshimath where the priests continue offering prayers.

On Tuesday, the portals of Kedarnath Dham were opened and the first puja was performed by Rawal Bhimashankar Linga and Pujari Shivling and Dharmacharyas. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also visited the Kedarnath Dham and offered prayers and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the country.

While speaking to ANI, CM Dhami ensured that every possible effort has been made for an easy and safe journey for the devotees visiting the Char Dham Yatra in the state. He also mentioned that social and voluntary organisations have provided full cooperation for the Yatra based on the previous years’ experience, and work has been done to advance the travel arrangements. He also shared that Yatra is going smoothly in Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham.

