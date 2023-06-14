Uttarkashi Communal Tension: Vishwa Hindu Parishad to Call for Mahapanchayat Despite Prohibitory Orders

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has decided to go ahead with its call to hold a mahapanchayat, defying the prohibitory orders imposed by the Uttarkashi district in Purola. There is communal tension in parts of Uttarkashi over an alleged case of so-called ‘love jihad’, where two men were arrested – one of whom is Muslim and the other Hindu – for abducting a minor Hindu girl.

Despite the prohibitory orders, Hindu outfits are adamant about holding the mahapanchayat in which local residents will also take part. Some families of the Muslim community have already left the region while others have been asked to leave by Hindu outfits before the mahapanchayat. There were posters pasted outside the shops of traders from the minority community to leave or face consequences otherwise.

A number of petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court to stop the mahapanchayat as it could disrupt social peace and harmony in the area. Petitioners, however, have been asked to move the high court.

The VHP’s working president, Virender Rawat, said the Hindutva outfit will hold the mahapanchayat as it was necessary to raise concerns related to the Hindu community. “We will do it in accordance with the law although the venue and time is not yet decided,” he said.

The district administration has imposed Section 144, which prohibits a gathering of more than five persons. Flag marches were also conducted as a peace-building exercise from time to time.

District and police administration are also organising peace committee meetings to stop the outfits from holding the mahapanchayat. Police have orders to take strict action against fringe elements.

Additional forces are also on alert in case a law and order situation arises in Uttarkashi. News18 took note of numerous checkpoints in the entry to the district.

“We have been asked not to let any member of any organistion to enter Purola to disrupt peace or take part in the mahapanchayat,” a local police officer said.

The situation is tense in Purola, Barkot, Naugaon in Uttarkashi. Local residents have claimed that there are “outsiders” living illegally in the region and they wanted a proper verification of those from the Muslim conmmunity.

“We did not ask anyone to leave. They left as they were residing illegally,” said the leader of a Hindu outfit.

The high court will be hearing petitions against the mahapanchayat on Thursday.