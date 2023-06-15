Uttarkashi 'Love Jihad': Amid Mahapanchayat, Bandh Call, Cops on Toes Today; Entry Points Being Checked

An eerie silence was witnessed in Uttarkashi’s Purola on Thursday amid tight security in the wake of the prohibitory orders imposed in the town before a ‘mahapanchayat’ called by Hindu organisations.

Although the local administration has clearly said that they will not allow anyone to organise a mahapanchayat, but the pro-Hindutva outfits are adamant to hold the gathering.

In protest against the imposition of section 144, which bars assembly of people, local trade bodies called for a bandh in Uttarkashi district falls on Thursday.

Police is keeping vigil on prevailing condition. Another ‘mahapanchayat’, being oraganised by the minority community in Dehradun on Sunday, was also denied permission. Drones are monitoring vehicular movement, while police teams are deployed at entry points of Dehradun.

Communal tension has been brewing in Purola and some other towns of Uttarkashi district after two men, one of them Muslim, allegedly tried to abduct a Hindu girl on May 26. The girl was rescued and the accused sent to judicial custody.

Local trade bodies and right wing Hindu outfits have run a sustained campaign against what they call were cases of “love jihad" in Purola and neighbouring towns, including Barkot, Chinyalisaur and Bhatwari.

Purola Sub-Divisional Magistrate Devanand Sharma said prohibitory orders banning the assembly of four or more people under Section 144 will remain in force till June 19.

Bajrang Dal president Anuj Walia said steps being taken to prevent the mahapanchayat are part of a big conspiracy against Hindus. “The mahapanchayat was to be held peacefully. The administration is protecting jihadis," Walia said, demanding the removal of Uttarkashi district magistrate Abhishek Rohilla and Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi.

“The administration is acting under the pressure of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi," he said. Section 144 will not deter Hindu organisations from going ahead with the mahapanchayat which can be held anytime after June 19, Walia added.

Among other right wing Hindu outfits that called for the mahapanchayat include the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan.

“Love jihad" is a term often used by right wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into marriages for religious conversion.

Apart from the abduction bid reported from Purola on May 26, another failed abduction attempt of two minor sisters of Nepali origin by a man called Nawab was reported on June 8 from Arakot area of Uttarkashi district.

The accused in both cases were booked under section 363 (abduction) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Over 40 shops run by Muslims in Purola have not opened even a fortnight after the abduction attempt. Posters asking alleged perpetrators of “love jihad" to leave the town or face consequences appeared on these shops last week.

Muslim Seva Sangathan, an organisation fighting for the rights of Muslims, has also given a call for a mahapanchayat in Dehradun on June 18.

Muslim bodies like the Uttarakhand Waqf Board and state Haj committee have appealed to the chief minister to take stringent action against “anti-social" elements trying to derail peace in the hills and protect Muslims who have been living in Purola for generations.

Plea Against Mahapanchayat in High Court Today

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand High Court will on Thursday hear a plea to prevent Hindu outfits from holding a ‘mahapanchayat’ against “love jihad" in Purola town.

The Association for the Protection of Civil Rights moved the court on Wednesday after the Supreme Court had refused to entertain its plea against the mahapanchayat, but allowed the petitioner to approach the HC or any other authority.