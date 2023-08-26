CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi G20 SummitHimachal RainsMonsoonManipur
Home » India » Vaishnaw Reviews Progress of Railway Projects in Bengal
1-MIN READ

Vaishnaw Reviews Progress of Railway Projects in Bengal

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 10:38 IST

Kolkata, India

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (PTI File)

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (PTI File)

Vaishnaw, who is on a two-day visit to the city, is scheduled to inspect Kolkata Metro’s Line 6 from Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stations

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting in Kolkata to review the progress of the ongoing railway projects in West Bengal, an official said.

Senior officers of the Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, Metro Railway and the North East Frontier Railway on Friday briefed the minister on the progress of different projects undertaken in the state, he said.

Vaishnaw, who is on a two-day visit to the city, is scheduled to inspect Kolkata Metro’s Line 6 from Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stations, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Ashwini Vaishnaw
first published:August 26, 2023, 10:38 IST
last updated:August 26, 2023, 10:38 IST