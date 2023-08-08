Valvil Ori Festival: Tamil Nadu's Unique Festival To Celebrate This King

The Valvil Ori festival is celebrated every year in a grand manner in Kolli Hills, Tamil Nadu, during the month of August. This year, this festival was celebrated on August 3 and 4. In this festival, different types of classical and folk art forms are performed by the artists and also by the school students of the region. School students from various parts of the country also participate in the archery competition held at the Valvil Ori festival. Today, let us take a look at the history of the Valvil Ori festival.

According to reports, Valvil Ori was a Tamil king and skilled archer who ruled the Kolli Hills region, which is currently in Tamil Nadu. He was one of the Tamil Last Seven Patrons. Politically he was with the Cholas and engaged in conflict with the Cheras and Malaiyaman Thirumudi Kari. According to legend, the lord of Mullur, Kari of the Beautiful Spear, assassinated him after defeating him and gave Kolli Hills to the Cheras. Kari was later killed by the Chola king, Killivalavan.

Kolli Malai or Kolli Hills is a small mountain range located in central Tamil Nadu and spread over Namakkal district in India. Kolli Malai has a height of 1,000 to 1,300 m and covers an area of 441.4 square kilometres. The Ori king used to rule over 14 countries on this hill, which is rich in herbs, and its headquarters are at Kolli Malai.

As per the report, King Ori has many hymns about bravery and generosity in Sanga period Tamil literature, such as the Euttuya and Patupta texts. The Valvil Ori festival has been celebrated for two days by the Tamil Nadu government since 1975 to celebrate the glory of King Valvil Ori, who ruled Kolli Malai. This festival is mostly celebrated by the government on August 17 and 18 to honour the greatness of the king. But this year the ceremony dates were changed, and it took place on August 3 and 4.

In this celebration, not only the royal family, and the hill dwellers, but also the local people participate and visit this festival.