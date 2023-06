Vande Bharat Map of India: Check Out Complete List of All 23 Routes

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off five new trains in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, India now has 23 Vande Bharat trains criss-crossing the length and breadth of the country.

The new routes added to the semi high-speed train roster are: Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

Here’s a look at the 23 Vande Bharat trains currently in operation:

Delhi-Varanasi: 759 km in 8 hours with stoppages at New Delhi, Kanpur Central, Prayagaraj Jn and Varanasi Jn

New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra: 655 km in 8 hours with stoppages at New Delhi, Ambala Cantt. Jn, Ludhiana Jn, Jammu Tawi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital: 522 km in 6 hours and 25 minutes with stoppages at Mumbai Central, Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Ahmedabad Jn and Gandhinagar

New Delhi-Amb Andaura: 412 km in 5 hours and 10 minutes with stoppages at New Delhi, Ambala Cantt. Jn, Chandigarh Jn, Anandpur Sahib, Una Himachal and Amb Andaura

MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru: 496 km in 6 hours and 30 minutes with stoppages at MGR Chennai Central, Katpadi Jn, KSR Bengaluru City Jn and Mysuru Jn

Bilaspur-Nagpur: 412 km in 5 hours 30 minutes with stoppages at Bilaspur Jn, Raipur Jn, Durg Jn, Raj Nandgaon, Gondia Jn and Nagpur Jn

Howrah-New Jalpaiguri: 565 km in 7 hours 30 minutes with stoppages at Howrah, Bolpur (Shantiniketan), Malda Town, Barsoi and New Jalpaiguri

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad: 698 km in 8 hours 30 minutes with stoppages at Visakhapatnam Jn, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada Jn, Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad Jn

Mumbai-Solpaur: 452 km in 6 hours and 30 minutes with stoppages at Mumbai CSMT, Dadar Ctrl, Kalyan Jn, Pune Jn, Kurduwadi Jn and Solapur

Mumbai-Shirdi: 339 km in 5 hours and 20 minutes with stoppages at Mumbai CSMT, Dadar Ctrl, Thane, Nashik Road and Sainagar Shirdi Terminus

Bhopal-Delhi: 702 km in 7 hours and 30 minutes with stoppages at Rani Kamalapati (Habibganj), Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Jn, Gwalior Jn, Agra Cantt and Hazrat Nizamuddin

Secunderabad-Tirupati: 661 km in 8 hours and 15 minutes with stoppages at Secunderabad Jn, Nalgonda, Guntur Jn, Ongole, Nellore and Tirupati

Chennai-Coimbatore: 495 km in 5 hours and 50 minutes with stoppages at MGR Chennai Central, Salem Jn, Erode Jn, Tiruppur and Coimbatore Jn

Delhi-Ajmer: 428 km in 5 hours and 15 minutes with stoppages at Delhi Cantonment, Gurgaon, Alwar Jn, Jaipur Jn and Ajmer Jn

Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram: 587 km in 8 hours and 5 minutes with stoppages at Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur Junction, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Kollam Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central

Howrah-Puri: 500 km in 6 hours and 25 minutes with stoppages at Howrah Jn, Kharagpur Jn, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack Jn, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road Jn and Puri

Delhi-Dehradun: 304km in 4 hours and 45 minutes with stoppages at Anand Vihar, Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Haridwar and Dehradun

New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati: 407 km in 5 hours and 30 minutes with stoppages at New Jalpaiguri Jn, New Cooch Behar Jn, New Alipurduar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon Jn, Kamakhya Jn and Guwahati

Mumbai-Madgoan: 586km in 10 hours and 5 minutes with stoppages at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar Ctrl, Thane, Panvel Jn, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Thivim and Goa’s Madgaon Junction.

Patna-Ranchi: 378 km in 6 hours and 15 minutes with stoppages at Patna Jn, Gaya Jn, Koderma Jn, Hazaribagh Town, Barkakana Junction, Mesra and Ranchi Jn

Bengaluru-Dharwad: 490 km in 6 hours and 25 minutes with stoppages at KSR Bengaluru City Junction, Yesvantpur Junction, Davangere, SSS Hubballi Junction, and Dharwad

Indore-Jabalpur: 337 km in 4 hours and 40 minutes with stoppages at Rani Kamalapati (Habibganj), Narmadapuram, Itarsi Jn, Pipariya, Narsinghpur and Jabalpur Jn

Indore-Bhopal: 250 km in 3 hours and 20 minutes with stoppages at Indore Jn, Ujjain Jn and Bhopal Jn