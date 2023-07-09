Vande Bharat Train's New Colour Inspired by Tricolour: Railway Minister Vaishnaw

The announcement of the 28th rake of Vande Bharat Express by railway officials revealed that the new trains will be saffron in colour.

However, according to a ANI report, the Vande Bharat Express is not operational yet and at present is stationed at Chennai’s Integral Coach factory (ICF), where Vande Bharat trains are manufactured.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the ICF to inspect the factory, review Southern Railways’ safety measures and check improvements in the Vande Bharat Express. As per reports, the Union minister, after completing the inspection, said that this 28th rake is “inspired by Indian Tricolour".

Railway officials said that of all the rakes, 25 are operational and two are reserved, said reports. “While the colour of this 28th rake is being changed on a trial basis," said officials, it added.

According to report, during a press meet, Vaishnaw said, “This is a concept of Make in India, designed by India, by our own engineers, and technicians. So whatever we are receiving from the field units, regarding ACs, toilets, etc., during the operation of Vande Bharat, all those improvements are being used to make changes in the new design."

Further during the meet he said that a new safety feature, ‘anti-climbers’ will be added to the design and they will standard features in all the Vande Bharat trains and other trains.

The Ministry of Railways tweeted pictures from Vaishnaw’s inspection at the ICF.

Hon'ble Minister of Railways Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw visited the Railways' Production Unit Integral Coach Factory in Chennai yesterday & took stock of the progress on production of #VandeBharatExpress.

The total operational service of the train across the country reached a milestone of 50 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two new and updated Vande Bharat trains at Uttar Pradesh’ Gorakhpur station, on Friday, said reports. The two trains were Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Sabarmati.

The Indian-built, semi-high-speed train now functions in all rail-electrified states throughout the country. The Vande Bharat Express, with 50 operational services, is said to have transfigured rail travel with one of its kind amenities and reduced travel time, reports.