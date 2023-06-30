Vande Bharat Trains Record 100% Occupancy with Over 25 Lakh Passengers Between April 2022 and June 2023

The Vande Bharat Express trains have registered 100 percent occupancy between April 2022 and June 2023. In this time period, over 25.20 lakh passengers have travelled in these semi-high speed trains in a total of 2,140 trips, shows data up to June 21.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Vande Bharat Express has been a popular option ever since the first train was launched. “A testimony to this is the 100 percent occupancy rate on the Vande Bharat trains running at present for a period between April 1, 2022 and June 21, 2023,” the ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry further said in a total of 2,140 trips, at least 25,20,370 passengers have boarded the Vande Bharat Express from April 1, 2022 to June 21, 2023. Besides, the figure for redefined berths is 25,23,538 for the same period. At present, there are 46 Vande Bharat trains in service, including five that were inaugurated earlier this week.

“Encompassing a total of 24 states and UTs, the Vande Bharat Express fleet has been ever-growing owing to its time-saving feature, which saves an average of an hour in comparison to other trains,” the ministry added.

With a maximum permissible speed of up to 160 kmph, Vande Bharat trains provide faster acceleration and is the fastest passenger train on the routes it is running on. “The 46 services run on electrified rail networks across destinations, and they will soon make their mark in the few states/UTs left once the rail network is electrified. As on June 28, all states with electrified rail networks have Vande Bharat Express service and Indian Railways is moving ahead in mission mode to achieve a 100 percent electrified broad gauge network,” the ministry said.

Vande Metro next in line

The ministry also said it was trying to develop the Vande Metro, which will provide rapid world-class shuttle-like experience for passengers. These trains will run around big cities that have massive traffic movement.

“During 2023-24, the design and production will be completed for the Vande Metro and that will be ramped up in the upcoming financial year of 2024-25,” it added.

Last week, News18 had reported about the tenders for these Vande Metro trains. The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation has invited online bids from international tenders for the procurement of 2,856 coaches for the city’s suburban network.