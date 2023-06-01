Varun Dhawan Leaves Vicky Kaushal Blushing As He Calls Katrina Kaif 'Massiest Heroine'; Watch

A hilarious and light-hearted moment was witnessed recently when Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal engaged in a playful exchange. In a video that has taken social media by storm, Varun Dhawan left Vicky Kaushal blushing with his witty response to a question about teaching “massy moves".

The video is from IIFA Awards 2023, which took place in Anu Dhabi recently. Vicky and Sara were seen promoting their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. In the video, we can see the actors walking towards Varun. During the interaction, Vicky playfully asked Varun Dhawan, “Mujhe aap se sikhna hai. Mujhe massy acting sikhna hai aap se. Mujhe batao massy acting karne ke liye kya hatke cheez ek actor ko karni hoti h.” On this Varun had a hilarious reply and said, “Aapne India ki sabse massiest heroine ke saath shaadi kiya hai. Jiska naam hai Katrina Kaif. Main toh unse sikha hoon.” Without missing a beat, Dhawan, known for his quick wit, responded with a mischievous smile, leaving Kaushal pleasantly surprised and blushing. The video captures fun banter between the two talented actors. Sara was also seen laughing with them.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

top videos

Well, later in the same video, Varun was also seen promoting their film and requested people to go watch. Talking about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the film songs are getting a lot of love. Currently, the lead actors have been traveling a lot for the promotion. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is releasing on June 2. Talking about the film, it is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch.

While Varun will be soon making his digital debut with Citadel. He will be seen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He is currently shooting for the series.