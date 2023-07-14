The theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (One Earth, One Family, One Future) and India’s extraordinary progress in recent times to become an IT and tech hub will dominate a state-of-the-art cultural show being planned for the mega G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi on September 9-10. As per details obtained by News18, the cultural programme will be a showpiece event in the new multipurpose hall at the International Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, which is said to be the largest gathering space in India.

Top leaders from the G20 nations like United States President Joe Biden, and Russian President Vladimir Putin—if he attends the summit—will be seated here for the cultural event before the gala dinner for them.

The cultural event will showcase India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage “along with extraordinary progress India has made in recent times from being a cultural hub of the world in ancient times, to becoming an IT and technological hub of the world”, says a brief for the programme. An event management agency is likely to be hired for the function.

The underlying theme for the cultural show will be Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means “One Earth, One Family, One Future", “Unity in Diversity", or “World is One Family".

The show involving dance, music, and cultural performances could span about 25 minutes and will be followed by the gala dinner during which live instrumental music will be played that will also be signifying Indian ethos and values.

It is expected that the cultural show and live instrumental music will have a high-quality immersive experience and will use projections or holograms of historical figures from India.

India is also planning a series of other events around the G20 Leaders’ Summit, including an excursion or retreat along with a “spouses’ programme”.

Officials told News18 that the government will be paying attention to minute details–traditional attires for visiting world leaders and their spouses, multilingual designer menu cards for gala lunches and dinners, multilingual ushers, gifts through the “One District, One Product" scheme, and “amalgamation of the theme of the G20 meeting and flavour of the participating country”.