Vegetable Price Surge Causes Significant Losses To Biryani Sellers In Tamil Nadu

Biryani sellers in Tamil Nadu are grappling with significant losses as the prices of vegetables continue to soar, making it challenging for them to sell biryani at the usual or discounted rates.

The surge in vegetable prices can be attributed to various factors, including unseasonal rainfall and inadequate selling prices. The recent heavy rainfall in several parts of India has caused damage to crops and resulted in a decrease in the supply of key vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, chillies, ginger, and garlic. As a consequence, their prices have skyrocketed.

Owners of biryani shops in Tamil Nadu are particularly affected by the rising vegetable costs. Baskaran, the owner of a biryani shop, expressed his concerns, stating that the increased prices of essential ingredients like ginger, tomatoes, green chillies, and garlic are causing significant losses for biryani makers. He emphasized that they sometimes have to pay extra to procure the necessary ingredients, making it unsustainable to maintain the price of biryani. Baskaran further warned that if the situation persists, the shop may have to close down. He urged the state government to address the issue and take necessary steps to reduce the inflated vegetable prices.

Tomato prices have witnessed a staggering increase in Tamil Nadu, reaching around 300% higher compared to the previous year. In June last year, tomatoes were priced at an average of Rs 25.85 per kilogram in the retail market, whereas this year, as of July 5, they are being sold at Rs 103.6 per kilogram.

The soaring vegetable prices have created significant challenges for biryani sellers, as they strive to maintain the quality and taste of their signature dish while struggling to cover the increased ingredient costs. The situation calls for immediate attention from both the government and industry stakeholders to find sustainable solutions and mitigate the impact on the biryani business in Tamil Nadu