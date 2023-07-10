CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Vehicle Falls into Gorge in Himachal, Four Killed
1-MIN READ

Vehicle Falls into Gorge in Himachal, Four Killed

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 15:17 IST

Rampur, India

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said (Representational Image)

So far, 23 people have lost their lives in road accidents in the state this monsoon season

Four people were killed while one sustained injuries when their vehicle rolled down into a gorge near Rampur-Kedas link road in Kullu district on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Hardyal (65), Ranjana (47), Varsha and Narayan Sharma. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.

So far, 23 people have lost their lives in road accidents in the state this monsoon season.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 10, 2023, 15:17 IST
last updated:July 10, 2023, 15:17 IST