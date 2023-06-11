Vehicle Overturns in Rajasthan, Three Labourers Killed

A vehicle overturned on the Kota-Baran highway on Sunday, leaving three labourers dead and four others injured, police said.

A police patrolling squad spotted the overturned vehicle in the early hours, DSP Harshraj Singh said.

The police rushed the injured to a hospital where two persons were declared brought dead while another succumbed to injuries later, he said.

Four others are being treated for their injures.

The seven labourers hailing from Lalsot area in Dausa district were returning to Kota from Bhopal when the accident took place. The bodies have been handed over to family members.