Vehicles Torched During Violent Clash in Bengal's Howrah on Ram Navami; Mamata Blames BJP 'Goons'

Several cars were torched as two groups clashed in West Bengal’s Howrah on Thursday.

The incident took place after the Ram Navami rally entered the Shibpur area in the district without permission.

Following the incident, the administration deployed heavy police force. The police also conducted a flag march in the area.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged the BJP has been hiring “goons" from outside the state to orchestrate communal riots.

“They have been hiring goons from outside the state to orchestrate communal riots. Nobody has stopped their processions but they do not have the right to march with swords and bulldozers. How did they get the audacity to do this in Howrah?"

“Why did they change the route and take the unauthorised route to particularly target and attack one community? If they believe that they will attack others and receive relief through legal interventions, they must know that the people will reject them one day. Those who haven’t done any wrong will not be arrested. How do BJP workers have the courage to bulldoze people’s homes?" she asked.

(With ANI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here