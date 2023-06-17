'Very Informative': PM Modi Shares Trailer of History TV18's Documentary 'The Evacuation: Operation Ganga'

Recalling ‘Operation Ganga’, India’s evacuation mission to bring back Indian students stuck in war-ravaged Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it was a reflection of our country’s ‘indomitable spirit’.

Sharing the promo of History TV18’s new documentary ‘The Evacuation: Operation Ganga’ on Twitter, PM Modi said this documentary would be very informative on aspects relating to the Indian Government’s mission in Ukraine.

“Operation Ganga indicates our firm resolve to stand with our people no matter how daunting the challenge is. It also reflects India’s indomitable spirit. This documentary would be very informative on aspects relating to this Operation," the prime minister tweeted.

Operation Ganga indicates our firm resolve to stand with our people no matter how daunting the challenge is. It also reflects India’s indomitable spirit. This documentary would be very informative on aspects relating to this Operation. https://t.co/oWpNTiAbGR— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2023

HistoryTV18’s original documentary-‘The Evacuation’-tells a remarkable story that captures the trials and tribulations experienced by Indian students stuck in war-torn Ukraine. It also highlights the perseverance of the Indian government and its strategic approach to bringing every Indian back home.

HistoryTV18 will premiere this inside story in its original documentary produced by Colosceum Media, at 8pm on Saturday (June 17).

The film’s narrative juxtaposes the worsening situation in Ukraine and the ever-present fear for life, with the unfolding of a massive rescue mission focused on a singular objective - to bring every Indian back home.

With compelling footage, revelatory details, untold first-person accounts and unprecedented access, ‘The Evacuation: Operation Ganga’ offers rare insight into the logistics of the mammoth operation and the Indian government’s remarkable efforts to create secure routes for stranded students.

It has been over a year since the Ukraine-Russia conflict broke out and its reverberations and repercussions have been felt worldwide as hostilities escalated. For thousands of Indian students trapped in the active war zone, uncertainty and risk to life loomed large.

‘The Evacuation’ shines a light on the indomitable spirit of India and the Indian government’s unwavering resolve to ensure the safe return of every Indian citizen.

At the helm of the humanitarian mission was the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Featuring on the documentary, the Prime Minister explains how ‘Operation Ganga’ was planned and what it meant to him and the country.

Sharing important insights, India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar adds an insider perspective of what transpired behind the scenes.

Other esteemed figures from India’s foreign service, such as Rahul Shrivastava (Ambassador of India to Romania, Moldova & Albania), Nagma Mallick (Ambassador of India to the Republic of Poland and the Republic of Lithuania), Partha Satpathy (Former Ambassador of India to Ukraine), also shed light on the relentless efforts of Indian diplomats, to ensure that stranded individuals were taken care of, despite extreme weather conditions, visa norms and more.

Special envoys and senior Ministers also feature in the documentary. Hardeep Puri (Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas), Gen (Retd) VK Singh (Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation) and Kiren Rijiju (Minister of Earth Sciences) explain how India expedited border crossings in Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, revealing the extraordinary collaboration of state machinery, Indian defence forces, private partners and the Indian diaspora, as never witnessed before.

From the days leading up to the conflict in February 2022, through the outbreak of the war and beyond, the documentary provides a blow-by-blow account of the operation.