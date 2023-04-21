CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveRahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » Veteran CPI(M) Leader Madan Ghosh Dies
1-MIN READ

Veteran CPI(M) Leader Madan Ghosh Dies

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 19:23 IST

Kolkata, India

Veteran CPI(M) leader and former member of its central committee Madan Ghosh is survived by his wife and a daughter. (File Photo/Twitter)

Veteran CPI(M) leader and former member of its central committee Madan Ghosh is survived by his wife and a daughter. (File Photo/Twitter)

Veteran CPI(M) leader and former member of its central committee Madan Ghosh died at the age of 81 years. He was a member of CPI(M)'s West Bengal state committee

Veteran CPI(M) leader and former member of its central committee Madan Ghosh died at his residence in Bardhaman on Friday, a party office bearer said.

Ghosh, who died at the age of 81 years, was also a member of CPI(M)’s West Bengal state committee.

Expressing deep grief at his demise, the CPI(M) politburo said in a statement that he was a leader of the agrarian movement and had played an active role in spreading it across the country as vice president of All India Kisan Sabha and state president of West Bengal Kisan Sabha.

The body of Ghosh, who became a member of the undivided Communist Party in 1959, was donated to Bardhaman Medical College, the office bearer said.

Ghosh is survived by his wife and a daughter, he said.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. CPI(M)
  2. Kolkata
  3. West Bengal
first published:April 21, 2023, 19:23 IST
last updated:April 21, 2023, 19:23 IST