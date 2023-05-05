‘Vibrant Village’, Energetic Villagers: News18 Becomes 1st to Reach Zimithang in Arunachal | Exclusive

With the government’s massive thrust on building infrastructure 2,900 border areas, Arunachal Pradesh is set to get many ‘vibrant villages’. Under the concept of vibrant village, every house will have basic amenities. Tourism will be developed, with all facilities these villages in border areas.

Home Minister Amit Shah recently inaugurated one such village in Kibithu area of Arunachal Pradesh – Zimithang. News18 paid a visit to check the ground reality.

It took more than two hours to reach Zimithang from Tawang. Just 5 km from China, Zimithang is also the place from where Chinese intruded India in 1962.

On our way, the roads were dotted with Swachh Bharat placards and posters. The work on boosting the connectivity was on.

Village bura (chief) Tanzen told News18: “We have been told that our village will be made part of the Vibrant Village programme. We have been asked to set up homestays. It’s no longer the last village of India. We have been told that this is the first village of India. India will start from here. We will also earn from it. So far, tourists were not allowed.”

The mood was upbeat in this village, another young boy Phanum said: “This development in this remote village will help us. It will help us economically and socially.”

Binkin Rai, another youngster, said: “The Indian Army helps us lot. Development will be great.”

The concept has changed. “It’s not that civilians will not go to border areas,” sources say, adding, “India wants to increase activity in these areas and vibrant villages will be a great boost.”

More vibrant villages means more civilian activity, and this will help strategically, say sources.

Zimithang has historical significance as the Dalai Lama in 1959 entered India through Zimithang.

