CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionCBI Director Cyclone MochaRaghav ChadhaKarnataka CM
Home » India » Vice President Dhankhar Visits Temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar
1-MIN READ

Vice President Dhankhar Visits Temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 15:26 IST

Jaipur, India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar offered prayers at the Brahma temple in Pushkar town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Sunday. (File Photo/PTI)

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar offered prayers at the Brahma temple in Pushkar town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Sunday. (File Photo/PTI)

Accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar reached Pushkar in a helicopter

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar offered prayers at the Brahma temple in Pushkar town of Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Sunday.

Accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, the Vice President reached Pushkar in a helicopter, and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation chairman Dharmendra Rathore, the divisional commissioner and other officers welcomed the couple.

top videos

    From the helipad in the mela ground, they reached the temple amid tight security arrangements and offered prayers.

    Later, they left for Nagaur, where the Vice President is scheduled to unveil the statue of former parliamentarian Nathuram Mirdha.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    Tags:
    1. Jagdeep Dhankar
    2. Rajasthan
    3. Pushkar
    4. helicopter
    first published:May 14, 2023, 15:26 IST
    last updated:May 14, 2023, 15:26 IST