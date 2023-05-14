Vice President Dhankhar Visits Temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar offered prayers at the Brahma temple in Pushkar town of Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Sunday.

Accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, the Vice President reached Pushkar in a helicopter, and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation chairman Dharmendra Rathore, the divisional commissioner and other officers welcomed the couple.

From the helipad in the mela ground, they reached the temple amid tight security arrangements and offered prayers.

Later, they left for Nagaur, where the Vice President is scheduled to unveil the statue of former parliamentarian Nathuram Mirdha.