Watch: Dramatic Rescue Of Kedarnath Pilgrim Who Fell In River While Taking Selfie

In a swift operation, the efforts of Uttarakhand’s State Disaster Response Force and locals saved the life of a man who fell into the Mandakani River in the Rudraprayag district. The incident happened on Monday afternoon when the man, a resident of Gujarat, fell into the river while he was on his way to the Kedarnath Shrine to pay his obeisance.

As per the police, the pilgrim slipped into the river while taking a selfie.

“The timely intervention by SDRF deployed at Rambara station saved the life of the pilgrim who followed the instructions of the rescue team," Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police, Vishaka Bhadane told CNN News18.

#Watch: Pilgrim falls in Mandakani River while trying to take a selfie. He was rescued by the swift action of the SDRF teamThe man was en route to the Kedarnath Shrine #kedarnath #accident #uttarakhand #india #news #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/8vvjwITSAl — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 5, 2023

In the video of the dramatic rescue operation accessed by News18, the man can be seen clinging to a rock amidst the strong flow of the river water.

The SDRF team pulled the man to a safer distance using ropes, against the current of the river.