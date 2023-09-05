CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :India's World Cup SquadJawanAsia Cup 2023G20 SummitWorld Cup Tickets
Home » India » Watch: Dramatic Rescue Of Kedarnath Pilgrim Who Fell In River While Taking Selfie
1-MIN READ

Watch: Dramatic Rescue Of Kedarnath Pilgrim Who Fell In River While Taking Selfie

Reported By: Anupam Trivedi

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 10:29 IST

Rudraprayag, India

The SDRF team pulled the man to a safer distance using ropes, against the current of the river (Image: News18)

The SDRF team pulled the man to a safer distance using ropes, against the current of the river (Image: News18)

In the video of the dramatic rescue operation, the man can be seen clinging to a rock amidst the strong flow of the river water

In a swift operation, the efforts of Uttarakhand’s State Disaster Response Force and locals saved the life of a man who fell into the Mandakani River in the Rudraprayag district. The incident happened on Monday afternoon when the man, a resident of Gujarat, fell into the river while he was on his way to the Kedarnath Shrine to pay his obeisance.

As per the police, the pilgrim slipped into the river while taking a selfie.

“The timely intervention by SDRF deployed at Rambara station saved the life of the pilgrim who followed the instructions of the rescue team," Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police, Vishaka Bhadane told CNN News18.

In the video of the dramatic rescue operation accessed by News18, the man can be seen clinging to a rock amidst the strong flow of the river water.

The SDRF team pulled the man to a safer distance using ropes, against the current of the river.

About the Author
Anupam Trivedi
Anupam Trivedi, Uttarakhand Editor, at News18, tracks politics, government affairs, environment and developmental issues concerning the Himalayan stat...Read More
Tags:
  1. kedarnath
  2. Mandakini
  3. rescue operation
  4. Rudraprayag
  5. selfie
  6. Uttarakhand
first published:September 05, 2023, 10:16 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 10:29 IST