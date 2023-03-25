Mallya Sent Funds to Children's Accounts & Force India F1 Team as Kingfisher Flew in Debt Turbulence

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya received 40 million dollars from Diageo PLC in 2016, and transferred the funds to his children’s accounts, as well to the Force India Formula 1 Team Ltd, among other entities, as per the latest supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI.

As per the chargesheet, Mallya received 40 million USD from Diageo PLC in February 2016 and alienated the same by way of transfer to the accounts of his children. Amounts were transferred to Force India Formula 1 Team Ltd and to entities like the Continental Administration Service as well.

Furthermore, the chargesheet reveals that the businessman had the money to pay back the banks but instead bought properties worth Rs 330 crore in England and France during 2015-16.

“The properties in the UK (Ladywalk in 2015-16 for GBP 12-13 million or Rs 80 crore) and France (‘Le Grand Jardin’ in 2008 for Euro 35 million or Rs 250 crore approximately) were acquired by Mallya even as Kingfisher Airlines was facing severe a cash crunch (2008) and the lenders were yet to recover the loans defaulted upon by Mallya and the Airlines (2015-16)," it said.

The chargesheet claimed that Mallya had adequate funds at his disposal between 2008 and 2016-17, but none of it was brought to support the airlines as equity infusion or to honour his obligations as a personal guarantor for the loans availed by KAL from IDBI and other banks in India.

Mallya is an accused in the alleged over Rs 900 crore IDBI Bank-Kingfisher Airlines loan fraud case being probed by the CBI.

The liquor baron fled India in 2016.

The central agency recently filed a supplementary chargesheet before a special CBI court in Mumbai.

Along with all the 11 accused named in the earlier chargesheets, the probe agency has added the name of Buddhadev Dasgupta, former general manager of IDBI Bank in its latest supplementary chargesheet.

(With PTI inputs)

