Viksit Bharat by 2047, A Full Majority Govt, New Schemes: Key Highlights of PM Modi’s I-Day Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his Independence Day speech early Tuesday morning at Red Fort in New Delhi by mentioning the law and order situation in Manipur and assured the people of government’s effort to bring back peace in the north-eastern state.

PM Modi thanked the people of the country for supporting the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections for providing a “stable government”. With the next general elections in 2024, PM Modi spoke about the advantage of having a full-majority government at the Centre to “reform, perform and transform” India.

By replacing to the earlier used “mere pyaare desh vasiyon” with “mere pyaare parivar jan” in his I-Day speech, Modi stressed on safe borders and how the Indian defence forces have constantly been reformed. “Earlier there use to be bomb blasts, which have become a thing of the past now”. “Our defence forces being constantly reformed,” PM Modi said.

Presenting India’s case as a leader in Global South, and how the world now views it, PM Modi stressed the country’s role in the global economy and supply chain. “India’s growth is being praised by leading global rating agencies. The aftermath of the pandemic is giving rise to a fresh world order. Geopolitical dynamics are undergoing changes worldwide. India has risen as a prominent advocate for the Global South.”

Referring to the economic experts and rating agencies who have predicted India to be the world’s third biggest economy in the next four years, the PM said, “We are at Number 5 in world economy. It did not happen just like that… the monster of corruption, the leakages were ended by us… I want to tell the people that when the country flourishes economically, not just the treasury, but the power of the country builds up.”

He stressed the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 when India completes 100 years of Independence.

Point out his government’s work in the last five years, PM Modi mentioned the new initiatives and schemes Har Ghar Jal, Ayushman Bharat and Jan Ayushdi Scheme, and pulling out 13.5 crore Indians out of poverty.

He also spoke about new ‘Vishwakarma Yojana’ to be rolled out by the government for traditional workers with a budgetary outlay of Rs 13,000 crore-Rs 15,000 crore. He also assured cheaper loans to those seeking a house in urban areas.

Touching upon women-led development, Modi said how girls are making their mark in science and technology and mathematics. He praised 15,000 self-help group women and ASHA workers for working relentlessly during the Covid pandemic. Modi vowed to create 2 crore ‘lakhpati didis’ (women entrepreneurs) from villages.

Throwing light once again on corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement, PM Modi stressed his government’s commitment to tackle the issues. He said illegal properties get confiscated by the current government, which has “upset” many people; number of charge sheets being filed in the black money, corruption cases have gone up; bails are not granted that easily as they used to be previously. ““We have to fight three evils — Corruption, parivarvaad (dynasty) & appeasement,” PM Modi said from Red Fort.

Towards the end of his 90-minute speech, PM Modi also thanked the Supreme Court of India for saying the operative part of the judgment delivered by the top court will be made available to the applicant in their mother tongue.

Modi concluded his speech by:

‘Jalta jalaata kal chakra, Amrit kaal ka bhaal chakra

Sabke sapne, apne sapne, pal pe sapne saare

Dheer chale, veer chale, chale yuva hamare

Neeti sahi, reeti nayi, gati sahi, rah nayi

Chuno chunauti seena taan, jag main badaho desh ka naam’