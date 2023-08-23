Vintage Car, Used In SS Rajamouli's RRR, Now On The Streets Of Andhra Pradesh's Ongole

Last year’s superhit film RRR became a global phenomenon, creating records worldwide and taking the West by storm after its release on OTT. The movie received further attention globally after becoming the first Indian feature-length film to win an Oscar, bagging the Best Original Song Award for Naatu Naatu. There were many things that stood out in RRR and one of them was the vintage cars used in the film. Since it was a period film set during the colonial era in the 1920s, it was crucial to portray the vehicles during that period with accuracy.

One of the cars used in the movie, a Ford Model T is now running on the streets of Ongole city of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh. The Ford Model T, which was introduced in 1908 and was in production till 1928, was used extensively in RRR and caught the attention of a lot of people. Ashok, a resident of Ongole, became a fan of the vehicle and designed one for himself.

Speaking to News18, Ashok, who is the owner of Padmalaya Sweets in Ongole, said that he has always been interested in vintage cars. After seeing this vehicle in RRR, he wanted one for himself. He said the engine was bought from India but to build the design, he had to do some extensive research.

From his research, he found out that the outer design would be available in Singapore and hence, he had one flown down from Singapore. Ashok, however, refrained from divulging how much the whole process cost him.

He added that while driving around in his specially designed Ford T, people often ask him for selfies with the vehicle. He also said that his vehicle is used in marriage processions as he rents it out. People often ask him for short rides in his vehicle and he added that he is happy to oblige them. He often goes out with his friends in his vintage vehicle as well.