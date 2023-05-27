CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :New Parliament InaugurationWeatherSengolRahul GandhiSatyendar Jain Bail
Home » India » On Cam, Woman in Hijab Attacked for Going Out with Man of Another Religion; Defender Gets Stabbed
1-MIN READ

On Cam, Woman in Hijab Attacked for Going Out with Man of Another Religion; Defender Gets Stabbed

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 13:47 IST

Indore, India

A viral video of the incident, which took place on Friday night, shows a group of about 20 people surrounding the two.

A viral video of the incident, which took place on Friday night, shows a group of about 20 people surrounding the two.

Indore viral video: The woman is seen requesting with joined hands to let them go, while one person from the mob lectures the two on Islam

A woman and a man belonging to different religions were manhandled by a mob while leaving a hotel in Indore after having dinner, police said.

A viral video of the incident, which took place on Friday night, shows a group of about 20 people surrounding the two and asking the woman in hijab why she having dinner with a man of the majority community.

The woman is seen requesting with joined hands to let them go, while one person from the mob lectures the two on Islam.

“When the woman and man came out of the hotel after having food, the mob chased and surrounded them and questioned the woman about why she was in the company of a man from a different faith," additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Raghuvanshi said.

According to Raghuvanshi, the woman told the mob that she had informed her parents about the dinner. “Meanwhile, two people who came to the couple’s rescue were injured after one of them was stabbed with a knife by someone from the crowd," he added.

Police said a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was registered and seven accused have been identified so far.

top videos

    “Two of the accused, in the 23-26 age group, have been arrested, while efforts to identify and nab the remaining people who formed the mob are underway."

    (with inputs from IANS)

    About the Author
    News Desk
    The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Indore
    2. madhya pradesh
    3. viral video
    first published:May 27, 2023, 13:46 IST
    last updated:May 27, 2023, 13:47 IST