Viral Video: Woman Showers Currency Notes on Shivling Inside Kedarnath Temple; FIR Filed

The Uttarakhand Police registered a case against a woman after a video of her showering currency notes on the shivling in the sanctum sanctorum of the Kedarnath temple went viral on social media.

In the video, the woman, dressed in a white saree, can be seen showering currency notes on the shivling in the presence of a priest. It is strictly prohibited to take photos and videos within the temple premises.

Woman Showers Currency Notes On Shivling Inside #kedarnath Temple, Draws Flak For Disgraceful Act .#Kedarnath pic.twitter.com/K36NtnVnDq— Das Vanthala (@DasVanthala) June 19, 2023

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has filed a police complaint and demanded stringent action against the perpetrator.

“Taking cognisance of the video of a woman showering currency notes in the sanctom sanctorum of Kedarnath temple, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) president Ajendra Ajay has expressed extreme anguish. He sought clarifications from officials and ordered strict action in this regard," the statement was quoted as saying by Times Now.

He also spoke to Rudraprayag District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police and has demanded strict action against those guilty.

“The BKTC has submitted a complaint to the police, based on which we have registered an FIR. We will take legal action after completing the investigation,” Rudraprayag SP Vishakha Ashok Bhadane was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

An FIR has been filed against the unidentified woman under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which pertains to deliberate and malicious acts aimed at causing outrage to the sentiments of any religious community by insulting their beliefs or religion.