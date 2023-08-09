Viral’s in the Air! ‘1 in 3 Houses in K’taka, 1 in 5 in Delhi-NCR, 1 in 6 in Maha Have Patient With Covid-Like Symptoms’

Amid the new Covid variant Eris, at least one in three households in Karnataka, one in five in Delhi-NCR and one in six in Maharashtra have someone with viral fever or Covid-like symptoms, a survey by LocalCircles has found.

The symptoms of Eris are reported as sore throat, runny nose, blocked nose, sneezing, dry cough, headache, wet cough, hoarse voice, muscle aches, fever and altered smell.

The survey received over 19,000 responses from residents of Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra and Karnataka. A total of 63% respondents were men, while 37% were women.

16% HOUSEHOLDS IN MAHARASHTRA HAVE SOMEONE DOWN WITH VIRAL/COVID-LIKE SYMPTOMS

The survey asked residents of Maharashtra, “How many individuals do you have in your household who currently have one or more Covid/ flu/ viral fever symptoms like fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, headache, joint pain, body ache, respiratory issues, etc.?” A total of 62% of the respondents were men, while 38% were women.

This query received 7,652 responses, with 12% indicating that one individual in their household was unwell with Covid/viral symptoms, while 4% indicated that two-three individuals in their household were unwell. The remaining 84% indicated that “no one, thankfully” was unwell in their household. In sum, 16% of households surveyed in Maharashtra now have one or more individuals with COVID/ viral symptoms.

21% HOUSEHOLDS IN DELHI-NCR HAVE SOMEONE DOWN WITH VIRAL/COVID-LIKE SYMPTOMS

The survey sought to understand the situation from residents of Delhi-NCR. A total of 66% of the respondents were men, while 34% were women.

Of the 7,888 households in Delhi-NCR who responded to the same query, 14% indicated that 2-3 members in their household were unwell, and 7% indicated one person was unwell. However, 79% of respondents were thankful that as yet “no one” was unwell in their household.

In sum, 21% of households surveyed in Delhi-NCR currently have one or more individuals with viral/Covid-like symptoms.

33% HOUSEHOLDS IN KARNATAKA HAVE SOMEONE DOWN WITH VIRAL/COVID-LIKE SYMPTOMS

The survey then asked the same question to the residents of Karnataka. This query received 3,519 responses. A total of 63% of the respondents were men, while 37% were women. At least 11% indicated that four or more individuals in their household were unwell, while 22% indicated 2-3 members in their household were unwell with Covid/ viral symptoms, while the remaining 67% of respondents were happy that “no one” in their household was unwell.

In sum, 33% households surveyed in Karnataka now have one or more individuals unwell

