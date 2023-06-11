Virat Kohli As a Cop or Pilot? AI Reimagines The Cricketer in 'Multiverse'

Artificial Intelligence has proven that there is no limit in art. From reimagining world leaders as children to creating the female version of cricketers - AI knows no bounds. Now, using Midjourney, an artist named Sahid has created a series that projected Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in different avatars. His series shows Kohli as a king, an astronaut, a footballer, a guitar player, a doctor, a soldier, a fruit seller, and much more.

The series has been titled as “Virat Kohli across the Multiverse”. The images have now gone viral and garnered attention from people all across social media.

Also Read: Old Video Shows Dhoni’s Fun Interaction With Journalist Asking About His ‘Retirement’ Plans

Here, have a look for yourself:

Many people commented about how Kohli is resembling Ravinder Jadeja here more than himself. The series, now gone viral, has gathered over 4K likes. “Ye technical guruji jesa kyu lag raha hen," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Doctor one looked like Technical Guruji."

Also Read: Wholesome Tweet About Geet And Her Family in ‘Jab We Met’ Will Make You Want to Rewatch The Film

Meanwhile, earlier, the same artist caught the attention of social media users with his work featuring the country’s top cricketers’ makeover as women. Using Midjourney, Sahid has created incredibly realistic depictions of male cricketers like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Yuvraj Singh, Shubhman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Gautam Gambhir in female avatars. The post on Instagram not only features pictures of the cricketers but also includes their female names. The transformation is so well-done that it’s hard to believe that the images are generated using artificial intelligence (AI).