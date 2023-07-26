CHANGE LANGUAGE
Virudhunagar Explosion: Stalin Announces Rs 3L Ex Gratia to Families of Deceased
1-MIN READ

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 13:31 IST

Chennai, India

The two women workers, Murugesewari and Banu were handling the explosive material in the firecracker unit at Sivakasi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the two women who died in a firecracker explosion in Sivakasi city in Virudhunagar district. The explosion occurred on Tuesday.

Stalin in a statement on Wednesday said, “I was deeply saddened to hear that two people were killed in this accident."

The two women workers, Murugesewari and Banu were handling the explosive material in the firecracker unit at Sivakasi.

Police said that an investigation on the reason for the accident is on and further details will be provided after the investigation.

It is to be noted that Sivakasi is the fireworks capital of South India with an annual turnover of Rs 6000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
Sanstuti Nath
Sanstuti Nath
