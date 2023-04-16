'Visionary, Most Popular World Leader For A Reason...': US Commerce Secretary Recounts Meeting With PM Modi

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that India and America together will lead the artificial intelligence revolution.

Gina Raimondo met with PM Modi when she visited India in March 2023. The US Commerce Secretary said the best of India was displayed during her visit, in terms of culture, tradition and celebrations. Pictures and videos of Raimondo playing Holi during her visit to India went viral on social media.

Addressing a gathering of Indian Americans at the India House, Gina Raimondo said, “I was recently in India. I went a day earlier so that I could have the opportunity to participate in Holi. And the defence minister was so gracious to host me with his family." Recounting her meeting with Prime Minister Modi, she called him a visionary.

“I had an incredible opportunity to spend an hour and a half with Prime Minister Modi. He is the most popular world leader for a reason. He is unbelievable, and visionary and his level of commitment to the people of India is just indescribable," Raimondo further said.

“He is the most popular wrld leader fr a reason; he is a visionary; & his level of commitment to ppl of🇮🇳is indescribable..his desire to lift ppl out of poverty & move🇮🇳 fwd as a global power is real; & it’s happening” ⁦⁦@SecRaimondo⁩ on PM ⁦⁦⁦@narendramodi⁩ pic.twitter.com/SK2oIHpYIK— Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) April 16, 2023

India and the US announced partnerships in the fields of space, defence, semiconductors and next-generation technologies earlier this year.

Read all the Latest India News here