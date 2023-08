A Vistara flight received damages after it was struck by a tow truck during pushback at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Tuesday. According to the images seen by News18, the aircraft engine of the Mumbai-Kolkata flight sustained the most damages.

Meanwhile, despite the incident, the Vistara flight bound for Kolkata was later reported to be ready to depart, with all 140 passengers on board deemed to be safe, as per reports.